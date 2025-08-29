 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19779056
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Tutorial now features a set voyage rather than procedural.
  • Tutorial quest panel will animate/wiggle when active
  • Telescope buttons tweaked to be closer to centre
  • New 'Cook and his Dish' enemy group

Changed files in this update

Windows macOS Depot 3747491
