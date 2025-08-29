- Tutorial now features a set voyage rather than procedural.
- Tutorial quest panel will animate/wiggle when active
- Telescope buttons tweaked to be closer to centre
- New 'Cook and his Dish' enemy group
Patch 0.82.10
Update notes via Steam Community
