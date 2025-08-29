- working on Steam Deck support
- made inventory item displays more consistent and polished
- limited how quickly you can throw grenades (to reduce framerate issues)
- Macs now only show regular screen resolutions rather than super high resolution Retina resolutions (to reduce framerate issues)
- the stress test level ("Framerate Killer") has been moved into the Bonus Options menu (and removed on the Steam Deck)
- you no longer need the keyboard or mouse to do the main things (can now pause using the left stick press)
- corpses make more impact sounds
- tipping over tree trunks now make a sound when the top hits the ground
- game no longer runs while in background
Miscellaneous tweaks v0.1.3i
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2961061
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2961062
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update