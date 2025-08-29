- working on Steam Deck support

- made inventory item displays more consistent and polished

- limited how quickly you can throw grenades (to reduce framerate issues)

- Macs now only show regular screen resolutions rather than super high resolution Retina resolutions (to reduce framerate issues)

- the stress test level ("Framerate Killer") has been moved into the Bonus Options menu (and removed on the Steam Deck)

- you no longer need the keyboard or mouse to do the main things (can now pause using the left stick press)

- corpses make more impact sounds

- tipping over tree trunks now make a sound when the top hits the ground

- game no longer runs while in background