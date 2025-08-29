 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19778894 Edited 29 August 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- working on Steam Deck support
- made inventory item displays more consistent and polished
- limited how quickly you can throw grenades (to reduce framerate issues)
- Macs now only show regular screen resolutions rather than super high resolution Retina resolutions (to reduce framerate issues)
- the stress test level ("Framerate Killer") has been moved into the Bonus Options menu (and removed on the Steam Deck)
- you no longer need the keyboard or mouse to do the main things (can now pause using the left stick press)
- corpses make more impact sounds
- tipping over tree trunks now make a sound when the top hits the ground
- game no longer runs while in background

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2961061
macOS English Depot 2961062
