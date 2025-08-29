Version 2.1 of the Legend of Peks is available now. celebrating the newly added new game plus mode while also improving on many aspects of the game.

Main Game Changes

Added New Game Plus content

Added buy and sell modifiers to difficulty settings

Added controller mapping to enter a boat (B)

Added volume adjustment with Ctrl + PageUp/PageDown keys

Added additional DLC checks

Updated corescript to 1.9.0

Updated the title screen text

Updated the look of the shop menus

Adjusted the style of popup boxes

Adjusted the style of the changelog and credits on the title screen

Fixed and rewrote a lot of dialog for better flow (including spelling & grammar corrections)

Improved caching of assets

Changed default config options

Text fields now have an alphabetical keyboard instead of QWERTY

Removed the ability to type numbers into text fields

Removed exit to desktop on game over

Removed some debugging scripts

Fixed a bug where tower progression would be halted after the 19th floor

Fixed terrain issues on Rugy Isle

Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in Pepper's house

Fixed a bug caused by a duplicate Poppin in the tutorial flow

Blocked the entrance to the abandoned house to stop softlocks (especially in NG+)

General speed bug fixes

Sidestories Expansion

The military base now does 30 damage per 2 cycles (was 25)

Reduced the speed of Unicorn Playing Wild

Buffed the Supergoblins’ attack stat in the mine