Version 2.1 of the Legend of Peks is available now. celebrating the newly added new game plus mode while also improving on many aspects of the game.
Main Game Changes
Added New Game Plus content
Added buy and sell modifiers to difficulty settings
Added controller mapping to enter a boat (B)
Added volume adjustment with Ctrl + PageUp/PageDown keys
Added additional DLC checks
Updated corescript to 1.9.0
Updated the title screen text
Updated the look of the shop menus
Adjusted the style of popup boxes
Adjusted the style of the changelog and credits on the title screen
Fixed and rewrote a lot of dialog for better flow (including spelling & grammar corrections)
Improved caching of assets
Changed default config options
Text fields now have an alphabetical keyboard instead of QWERTY
Removed the ability to type numbers into text fields
Removed exit to desktop on game over
Removed some debugging scripts
Fixed a bug where tower progression would be halted after the 19th floor
Fixed terrain issues on Rugy Isle
Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in Pepper's house
Fixed a bug caused by a duplicate Poppin in the tutorial flow
Blocked the entrance to the abandoned house to stop softlocks (especially in NG+)
General speed bug fixes
Sidestories Expansion
The military base now does 30 damage per 2 cycles (was 25)
Reduced the speed of Unicorn Playing Wild
Buffed the Supergoblins’ attack stat in the mine
Fixed a bug where Prince would remain in the party
Fixed the ladder misalignment in the snow fort
Fixed a bug where the wall cutscene would not trigger
Fixed a bug where the cutscene after the show would not play
Fixed a bug where the solution for Puzzle 3 would stay on screen forever
Restored the missing statue in the desert
Changed files in this update