 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 August 2025 Build 19778624 Edited 29 August 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 2.1 of the Legend of Peks is available now. celebrating the newly added new game plus mode while also improving on many aspects of the game.

Main Game Changes

  • Added New Game Plus content

  • Added buy and sell modifiers to difficulty settings

  • Added controller mapping to enter a boat (B)

  • Added volume adjustment with Ctrl + PageUp/PageDown keys

  • Added additional DLC checks

  • Updated corescript to 1.9.0

  • Updated the title screen text

  • Updated the look of the shop menus

  • Adjusted the style of popup boxes

  • Adjusted the style of the changelog and credits on the title screen

  • Fixed and rewrote a lot of dialog for better flow (including spelling & grammar corrections)

  • Improved caching of assets

  • Changed default config options

  • Text fields now have an alphabetical keyboard instead of QWERTY

  • Removed the ability to type numbers into text fields

  • Removed exit to desktop on game over

  • Removed some debugging scripts

  • Fixed a bug where tower progression would be halted after the 19th floor

  • Fixed terrain issues on Rugy Isle

  • Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in Pepper's house

  • Fixed a bug caused by a duplicate Poppin in the tutorial flow

  • Blocked the entrance to the abandoned house to stop softlocks (especially in NG+)

  • General speed bug fixes

Sidestories Expansion

  • The military base now does 30 damage per 2 cycles (was 25)

  • Reduced the speed of Unicorn Playing Wild

  • Buffed the Supergoblins’ attack stat in the mine

  • Fixed a bug where Prince would remain in the party

  • Fixed the ladder misalignment in the snow fort

  • Fixed a bug where the wall cutscene would not trigger

  • Fixed a bug where the cutscene after the show would not play

  • Fixed a bug where the solution for Puzzle 3 would stay on screen forever

  • Restored the missing statue in the desert

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2529401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link