29 August 2025 Build 19778605 Edited 29 August 2025 – 00:59:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Daily upkeep

  • Due to a cloud conflict for my own backup files, the wrong upgrade libraries were uploaded with the latest patch. This only affected descriptions and rarities. Now fixed.
  • The Hercules Beetle ships (large coleop ships that fire 3 bullets end-game) now properly deal damage
  • Shock rounds is now applying to bullets correctly (again).

Changed files in this update

