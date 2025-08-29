- Due to a cloud conflict for my own backup files, the wrong upgrade libraries were uploaded with the latest patch. This only affected descriptions and rarities. Now fixed.
- The Hercules Beetle ships (large coleop ships that fire 3 bullets end-game) now properly deal damage
- Shock rounds is now applying to bullets correctly (again).
Hotfix 0.13.01
