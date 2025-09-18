Class of Heroes 3 Remaster is OUT NOW!

Class of Heroes 3 Remaster features not one... but THREE schools for you to enroll in. As a student the choice is yours, will you join Drakken Academy, Preciana Institute or Takachino College? Each school offers a different starting point with its own quests! So pick wisely!

Just like in the previous two releases, you’ll set out on quests and delve into a wide variety of 3D dungeons, battling monsters, leveling up, and gathering loot along the way. But this remaster doesn’t just revisit the adventure, it expands and improves the experience with exciting new features:

Increase in the number of items and weapons to discover and use.

45 different classes across 10 different races allowing endless party building possibilities.

A character relationship system

Quality of life upgrades that make the experience more convenient to play

Don’t miss out! Play today!