29 August 2025 Build 19778587 Edited 29 August 2025 – 00:59:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ Improvements

  • Portal Node Entry/Exit Settings Reverted
    The portal node entry/exit settings have been reverted to the format used prior to v1.0.18.
    Reason for the Change:

    • In versions before v1.0.18, when transitioning from Portal A → Portal B, the entry animation was configured on Portal A, and the exit animation on Portal B.

    • In v1.0.18, both entry and exit animations were set on Portal A for consistency with the previous product, but this caused issues when a single Portal A transitioned to multiple destinations (e.g., Portal B or C) with different exit animations.

    • Since ACTION GAME MAKER now allows controlling multiple portal transitions via scripts, we have reverted to the older, more flexible approach.

  • Improved Collision Support for Non-GameObject Nodes
    Nodes such as AnimatableBody2D, StaticBody2D, and RigidBody2D can now properly handle ceiling and one-way collision detection.

    • The MoveAndJumpSettings option "Stop rising when touching wall collision" now works on these nodes.

    • One-way collisions for these nodes will no longer trigger downward contacts when passing through.

🛠 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Small wall-collision objects could incorrectly trigger downward contact detection.

  • Fixed: Audio volume was halved after scene transitions.

  • Fixed: VisibleDirection behavior issues introduced in v1.0.19.

  • Fixed: In the DisplayText action, text set to display at the "center of a locked object" would not display properly on the second attempt or later.

  • Fixed: Actions beyond 20 items could not be edited properly.

  • Fixed: Locking an object while it's moving via template movement could cause crashes.

  • Fixed: Visual Script memory leak issues.

  • Fixed: Several translation inconsistencies.

