Portal Node Entry/Exit Settings Reverted
The portal node entry/exit settings have been reverted to the format used prior to v1.0.18.
Reason for the Change:
In versions before v1.0.18, when transitioning from Portal A → Portal B, the entry animation was configured on Portal A, and the exit animation on Portal B.
In v1.0.18, both entry and exit animations were set on Portal A for consistency with the previous product, but this caused issues when a single Portal A transitioned to multiple destinations (e.g., Portal B or C) with different exit animations.
Since ACTION GAME MAKER now allows controlling multiple portal transitions via scripts, we have reverted to the older, more flexible approach.
Improved Collision Support for Non-GameObject Nodes
Nodes such as AnimatableBody2D, StaticBody2D, and RigidBody2D can now properly handle ceiling and one-way collision detection.
The MoveAndJumpSettings option "Stop rising when touching wall collision" now works on these nodes.
One-way collisions for these nodes will no longer trigger downward contacts when passing through.
🛠 Bug Fixes
Fixed: Small wall-collision objects could incorrectly trigger downward contact detection.
Fixed: Audio volume was halved after scene transitions.
Fixed: VisibleDirection behavior issues introduced in v1.0.19.
Fixed: In the DisplayText action, text set to display at the "center of a locked object" would not display properly on the second attempt or later.
Fixed: Actions beyond 20 items could not be edited properly.
Fixed: Locking an object while it's moving via template movement could cause crashes.
Fixed: Visual Script memory leak issues.
Fixed: Several translation inconsistencies.
