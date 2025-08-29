Portal Node Entry/Exit Settings Reverted

The portal node entry/exit settings have been reverted to the format used prior to v1.0.18.

Reason for the Change:

In versions before v1.0.18, when transitioning from Portal A → Portal B, the entry animation was configured on Portal A, and the exit animation on Portal B.

In v1.0.18, both entry and exit animations were set on Portal A for consistency with the previous product, but this caused issues when a single Portal A transitioned to multiple destinations (e.g., Portal B or C) with different exit animations.