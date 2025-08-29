- Added 6 new achievements.
- Added few more tips to the tutorial.
- Enemies' jump attack behaviour has been improved while the player is using a grapnel. Previously, they would sometimes see the player above, rush towards them, and then not jump.
Cavimilation v178 released
Another tiny update:
