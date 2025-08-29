 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19778555 Edited 29 August 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another tiny update:
  • Added 6 new achievements.
  • Added few more tips to the tutorial.
  • Enemies' jump attack behaviour has been improved while the player is using a grapnel. Previously, they would sometimes see the player above, rush towards them, and then not jump.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2320231
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2320232
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link