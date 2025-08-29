Update 1: Removed the mission complete pop-up menu on the level exit teleporter. Some players found it confusing and were pressing new game instead of menu close, and dropping all their weapons...Oooops!
Let me know if there's anything else!
Exit Teleport Popup-menu removed
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update