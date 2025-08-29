Dear Players,

We are delighted to bring you the v1.2.0 update for Book Shooter! This update introduces an auto-aiming feature, optimizes game performance, fixes multiple bugs, and includes balance adjustments. Below are the detailed update notes:

✨ New Features

【Auto-Aiming System】

Added auto-aim toggle in the 【Options Panel】

When enabled, mouse hovering over your spellbook in combat will automatically target the nearest enemy

Does not work with special spellbooks (e.g., Burning Steel, Engineering)

Will attempt to fire all equipped shoot spells even if auto-cast is disabled

⚡ Performance Optimizations

Improved performance when opening 【Magic Book】 panel with too many spells

Fixed performance issues caused by excessive 【Black Hole】 stacking

Reduced computation interval for high-frequency effects, improving overall smoothness

Optimized lightning strike visual effects: Reduced particle count Lowered visual intensity when disappearing

Improved snowman and magic crystal generation/conversion logic, significantly reducing lag

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed potential errors during character refresh

Optimized logging system to exclude irrelevant information, improving performance

Simplified font animation implementation and fixed related errors

Fixed potential errors when returning to main menu after defeating a Boss

Fixed enemies getting stuck at screen edges making them unbeatable

Fixed temporary collision detection failure for enemies

Fixed 【Space Circle】 enemy gathering effect being affected by player range

Fixed specific units (Sow, Turrets) still triggering hover effects at max level

Fixed display issues with certain turret summons

⚖️ Balance Adjustments

【Engineering】

Maximum deployed turrets reduced to 30

Gain +1 turret capacity every 7 levels

Exceeding capacity now triggers 3 waves of force barrage and grants +3 permanent EXP

【Visual Effects】

【Shining Angel】 and 【Anti-Magic Demon】 no longer cause screen darkening

【Magic System】

【Spell Research】 purchases no longer reduce random player properties (slightly lowered bonuses instead)

Slightly reduced 【Passive】 spell refresh rate, increased 【Spell Research】 refresh rate

【Stage Rewards】

Adding rare properties in bonus stages no longer increases enemy HP

【Small Chest】 and 【Rare Chest】 rewards now scale with player level

【Endless Mode】

Significantly reduced enemy attack power growth rate

Still has chance to spawn white and blue magics in shop

【UI Improvements】

Reduced waiting time for score display and confirm button in stage completion screen

Increased auto-cast tooltip text size on skill icons

Thank you for your continued support! We'll keep working to bring you a better gaming experience.