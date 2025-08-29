 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19778332 Edited 29 August 2025 – 00:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

We are delighted to bring you the v1.2.0 update for Book Shooter! This update introduces an auto-aiming feature, optimizes game performance, fixes multiple bugs, and includes balance adjustments. Below are the detailed update notes:

✨ New Features

【Auto-Aiming System】

  • Added auto-aim toggle in the 【Options Panel】

  • When enabled, mouse hovering over your spellbook in combat will automatically target the nearest enemy

  • Does not work with special spellbooks (e.g., Burning Steel, Engineering)

  • Will attempt to fire all equipped shoot spells even if auto-cast is disabled

⚡ Performance Optimizations

  • Improved performance when opening 【Magic Book】 panel with too many spells

  • Fixed performance issues caused by excessive 【Black Hole】 stacking

  • Reduced computation interval for high-frequency effects, improving overall smoothness

  • Optimized lightning strike visual effects:

    • Reduced particle count

    • Lowered visual intensity when disappearing

  • Improved snowman and magic crystal generation/conversion logic, significantly reducing lag

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed potential errors during character refresh

  • Optimized logging system to exclude irrelevant information, improving performance

  • Simplified font animation implementation and fixed related errors

  • Fixed potential errors when returning to main menu after defeating a Boss

  • Fixed enemies getting stuck at screen edges making them unbeatable

  • Fixed temporary collision detection failure for enemies

  • Fixed 【Space Circle】 enemy gathering effect being affected by player range

  • Fixed specific units (Sow, Turrets) still triggering hover effects at max level

  • Fixed display issues with certain turret summons

⚖️ Balance Adjustments

【Engineering】

  • Maximum deployed turrets reduced to 30

  • Gain +1 turret capacity every 7 levels

  • Exceeding capacity now triggers 3 waves of force barrage and grants +3 permanent EXP

【Visual Effects】

  • 【Shining Angel】 and 【Anti-Magic Demon】 no longer cause screen darkening

【Magic System】

  • 【Spell Research】 purchases no longer reduce random player properties (slightly lowered bonuses instead)

  • Slightly reduced 【Passive】 spell refresh rate, increased 【Spell Research】 refresh rate

【Stage Rewards】

  • Adding rare properties in bonus stages no longer increases enemy HP

  • 【Small Chest】 and 【Rare Chest】 rewards now scale with player level

【Endless Mode】

  • Significantly reduced enemy attack power growth rate

  • Still has chance to spawn white and blue magics in shop

【UI Improvements】

  • Reduced waiting time for score display and confirm button in stage completion screen

  • Increased auto-cast tooltip text size on skill icons

Thank you for your continued support! We'll keep working to bring you a better gaming experience.

