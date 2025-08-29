 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19778305 Edited 29 August 2025 – 00:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've released another small patch that fixes two issues with the character select screen: one where Black Heart's render would appear as a white square, and one where player 2's controls control glyphs could appear as white squares under certain circumstances (namely involving the CPU toggle option). Sorry about that folks!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2371131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link