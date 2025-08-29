[HOTFIX] Version 0.11.5 is Live
Update notes via Steam Community
We've released another small patch that fixes two issues with the character select screen: one where Black Heart's render would appear as a white square, and one where player 2's controls control glyphs could appear as white squares under certain circumstances (namely involving the CPU toggle option). Sorry about that folks!
