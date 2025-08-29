Thank you for continuing to support the demo of Curse of Dominion! This update focuses on improving the player experience in Erindos, refining dialogue, and adding more intuitive systems for progression.

Patch Notes:

UI Enhancements: Added new sound effects to the user interface in Erindos for improved feedback and immersion.

Dialogue Updates: Adjusted character dialogue in Erindos to improve flow and clarity.

Objective Menu: Added an objective menu to the main menu in Erindos, making it easier to track your current goals.

Quit Confirmation: Implemented a confirmation prompt when selecting the "Quit Game" option, preventing accidental exits.