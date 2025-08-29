 Skip to content

29 August 2025 Build 19778145 Edited 29 August 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

First off, I wanted to thank you all so much for the incredible reception the game has gotten so far! It makes us so happy to see our weird project inspire and fascinate so many people <3

We have fixed a few issues in 1.1.0.0, so here they are:

  • Fixed two issues with the 'Untouchable' achievement: the achievement check is now reset when starting a new game, and the secret ending now triggers it correctly.

  • Fixed an issue with the accessibility settings not being loaded properly.

  • Fixed an issue with the flashing intensity option.

  • Polished a few enemy navigation areas.

  • Set-up a new fallback font for extended Latin characters.

  • Modified some of the collisions on the furnace.

  • You can no longer see the key's prompt through the secret chest.

  • You can no longer hit skeletons once they are dead.

  • Fixed some minor particle effect issues.

If you have any questions or comments, please do not hesitate to post them in the forum. Thanks again!!

