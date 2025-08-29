Hello, Creators.

We would like to inform you that the following hotfix has been applied to inZOI. Please refer to the details below for more information.





◆ Hotfix Details

◽️ Patch Date: August 29th, 2025

◽️ Game Version:

Windows PC Steam : 20250828.7048.W

Mac Steam : 20250828.7047.M

Bug Fixes

Adjusted death probability from natural disasters

→ Fixed an issue where Zois would die too frequently from events like heat waves, as reported by Creators.

Fixed an issue where some street vendor NPCs in Cahaya would not appear after the season changed

→ For save files where the issue has already occurred, NPCs will resume going to work within up to 7 in-game days.

Fixed an issue where completed Urges would occasionally remain stuck on the list

→ When loading a save file where the issue had occurred, previously completed Urges may still remain on the list. They will disappear after some time.

Fixed an issue where doing “Ask to Do Laundry” as a child Zoi would not actually clean the clothes

Fixed an issue where the “Share Accommodation Password” conversation was incorrectly categorized under “Conflict”

→ This conversation can now be found under “Affection.” Share your password with other Zois and enjoy the accommodation together.

Fixed an issue where some Cahaya build objects were placed on certain public properties in Bliss Bay

Fixed an issue where no hole was created when placing ladders.

(Mac Only) Fixed an issue where capture-only objects would appear in Build Studio

※ For game stability, all mods will be automatically disabled when updates or patches are applied. You can reactivate them afterwards, so please keep this in mind.

※ You can check the issues we’re currently investigating on the Known Issues page .

If you encounter any problems while playing, please report them anytime via the inZOI Forums .

As always, you can also share issues through the following channels:

We’ll continue working to make inZOI more stable and enjoyable for everyone.

Thank you, as always, for your continued support and valuable feedback.

The inZOI Team