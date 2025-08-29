This playtest build brings a reworked map, the all-new Battle Prep system, and player-requested Skill Checks/QTEs — plus tons of bug fixes.
Highlights
- Battle Prep Screen – Review enemy stats, adjust gear, then dive into combat.
- Skill Checks / QTEs – By popular demand, interactive challenges are now in!
- Revamped Map Mode – Now works like a standard mouse-controlled map with edge scrolling. (and WASD support!)
- Card UI Overhaul – Cleaner design with important info at the top.
- New Enemy Sprites – Fresh art for Snake and Wolf enemies.
Major Updates
- Reworked Card UI – important info is now at the top of cards, less critical details at the bottom.
- Revamped Map Mode – now functions like a standard mouse-controlled map, with edge scrolling.
- Card Slots on Items – items now display their card slots directly; hover to view details.
- Battle Prep Screen – before each fight, preview enemy stats/cards, adjust equipment, then begin battle.
- Removed Tactical Mode – Battles are now purely real-time. Check enemy stats ahead of time with the new Battle Prep screen.
- Skill Checks / QTEs – quick-time events are now in the game.
- New Enemy Sprites – Snake and Wolf artwork updated.
- Card Interaction Pop-Ups – when cards synergize (e.g., Amplify + Gunshot), a pop-up displays the combo.
- Elemental Damage Update – elemental effects now have unique icons and colors on cards.
- Fortify Rework – Fortify is now a melee card that scales with melee action power.
- New Melee Tank Cards – several new cards support counter-focused melee tank builds.
Minor Updates
- Checkpoints reworked – revive at campfires without resetting progress.
- Death Tarot wording updated for clarity.
- Event Art updated/replaced.
- Item Drop Pity – bad luck protection adjusts odds after poor runs.
- Option Card Hovering – smoother behavior, no more sticky feel.
- Faster UI transitions for a snappier feel.
- Cursed Chests now show gold cost upfront.
- Item Dragging – cursor becomes the item itself instead of dragging beside it.
- Enemies now visibly display “Weakness” when struck by an attack they are vulnerable to.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed soft-lock when abandoning a run while “Lost in the Mine.”
- Fixed duration bar filling while paused.
- Fixed Crushing Defense showing damage as “2–2.”
- Fixed Devil’s Eye Unique Item not displaying cards.
- Fixed Item Info Box staying open after hover.
- Fixed Codex inheriting card info from previous saves.
- Fixed major anvil card slot bug causing ghost card copies.
- Fixed Shrines using Master audio bus (now adjustable in Options).
- Fixed “I” key not opening inventory.
- Fixed Venomous prefix incorrectly displaying as Burning.
Changed files in this update