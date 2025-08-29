- Fixed crash related to assigning a Scholar to Library
- Fixed Scholar pausing research after completing a research task.
- Fixed Sawyer standing idle when no logs found in woodpile or storage
- Fixed roads that overlap or intersect from disappearing upon load.
- New Build Part - Castle Steeple
- New Build Part - Double High Cathedral Windows
Patch Build 0.1.54303
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update