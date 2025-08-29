 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19777932 Edited 29 August 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash related to assigning a Scholar to Library
  • Fixed Scholar pausing research after completing a research task.
  • Fixed Sawyer standing idle when no logs found in woodpile or storage
  • Fixed roads that overlap or intersect from disappearing upon load.
  • New Build Part - Castle Steeple
  • New Build Part - Double High Cathedral Windows

Changed files in this update

Depot 3372711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link