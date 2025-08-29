Added prompts to activate photomode in certain scenarios



Allowed photo mode access during some scripted sequences



Added 120hz framerate option



Increased text reveal rate slightly



Increased photo mode camera movement range



Added UI animation when collecting secret shells



Added a tetra reward when all boats are lit



Made platforming to reach certain secrets less demanding



Improved snow particle fade distance



Added loading indicator when Restart Chapter or Rewind 5 Minutes options are used



Fixed issue where higher resolutions could be inaccessible in the Options/Graphics screen



Fixed Invert Camera (Vertical) setting not applying to photo mode camera



Fixed rare audio issue when entering cutscenes



Updated credits with missing entries



Fixed rare issues where the combo display could appear incorrectly



Fixed various places where the player could get out of bounds



Removed several inaccessible chests that were buried underground



Fixed issue where the player could get stuck in a reset loop when falling off certain edges



Fixed several areas where the player could become stuck in an out of bounds area



Fixed issue where the “New High Score” achievement could be awarded on the first playthrough



Fixed issue where the player could sometimes appear at the wrong start location when using the restart chapter option



Removed unused loading area in Lost Grotto



Fixed issue where the “Long Distance Jumper” achievement could sometimes be triggered during a cutscene



Fixed issue where the “Water Whisperer” achievement may not have triggered correctly, despite requirements appearing to have been met



Fixed issue where advance icon could be missing on certain text boxes



Some Intel Arc GPUs have been reported to crash on startup



Some reported cases of the “Water Whisperer” achievement not triggering may still be outstanding



Hey surfers! We have another patch for you that takes care of a few more things we have managed to track down. Thanks again for your bug reports, and your support. Happy surfing!Updates:Fixes:Known Issues:There are some issues we are still actively investigating for future patches.