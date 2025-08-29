 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19777880 Edited 29 August 2025 – 18:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey surfers! We have another patch for you that takes care of a few more things we have managed to track down. Thanks again for your bug reports, and your support. Happy surfing!

Updates:
  • Added prompts to activate photomode in certain scenarios
  • Allowed photo mode access during some scripted sequences
  • Added 120hz framerate option
  • Increased text reveal rate slightly
  • Increased photo mode camera movement range
  • Added UI animation when collecting secret shells
  • Added a tetra reward when all boats are lit
  • Made platforming to reach certain secrets less demanding
  • Improved snow particle fade distance
  • Added loading indicator when Restart Chapter or Rewind 5 Minutes options are used

Fixes:
  • Fixed issue where higher resolutions could be inaccessible in the Options/Graphics screen
  • Fixed Invert Camera (Vertical) setting not applying to photo mode camera
  • Fixed rare audio issue when entering cutscenes
  • Updated credits with missing entries
  • Fixed rare issues where the combo display could appear incorrectly
  • Fixed various places where the player could get out of bounds
  • Removed several inaccessible chests that were buried underground
  • Fixed issue where the player could get stuck in a reset loop when falling off certain edges
  • Fixed several areas where the player could become stuck in an out of bounds area
  • Fixed issue where the “New High Score” achievement could be awarded on the first playthrough
  • Fixed issue where the player could sometimes appear at the wrong start location when using the restart chapter option
  • Removed unused loading area in Lost Grotto
  • Fixed issue where the “Long Distance Jumper” achievement could sometimes be triggered during a cutscene
  • Fixed issue where the “Water Whisperer” achievement may not have triggered correctly, despite requirements appearing to have been met
  • Fixed issue where advance icon could be missing on certain text boxes

Known Issues:

There are some issues we are still actively investigating for future patches.
  • Some Intel Arc GPUs have been reported to crash on startup
  • Some reported cases of the “Water Whisperer” achievement not triggering may still be outstanding


Changed files in this update

Depot 2453161
  • Loading history…
