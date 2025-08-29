Updates:
- Added prompts to activate photomode in certain scenarios
- Allowed photo mode access during some scripted sequences
- Added 120hz framerate option
- Increased text reveal rate slightly
- Increased photo mode camera movement range
- Added UI animation when collecting secret shells
- Added a tetra reward when all boats are lit
- Made platforming to reach certain secrets less demanding
- Improved snow particle fade distance
- Added loading indicator when Restart Chapter or Rewind 5 Minutes options are used
Fixes:
- Fixed issue where higher resolutions could be inaccessible in the Options/Graphics screen
- Fixed Invert Camera (Vertical) setting not applying to photo mode camera
- Fixed rare audio issue when entering cutscenes
- Updated credits with missing entries
- Fixed rare issues where the combo display could appear incorrectly
- Fixed various places where the player could get out of bounds
- Removed several inaccessible chests that were buried underground
- Fixed issue where the player could get stuck in a reset loop when falling off certain edges
- Fixed several areas where the player could become stuck in an out of bounds area
- Fixed issue where the “New High Score” achievement could be awarded on the first playthrough
- Fixed issue where the player could sometimes appear at the wrong start location when using the restart chapter option
- Removed unused loading area in Lost Grotto
- Fixed issue where the “Long Distance Jumper” achievement could sometimes be triggered during a cutscene
- Fixed issue where the “Water Whisperer” achievement may not have triggered correctly, despite requirements appearing to have been met
- Fixed issue where advance icon could be missing on certain text boxes
Known Issues:
There are some issues we are still actively investigating for future patches.
- Some Intel Arc GPUs have been reported to crash on startup
- Some reported cases of the “Water Whisperer” achievement not triggering may still be outstanding
