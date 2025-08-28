*Added Settings in pause menu
*Added Settings for camera sensitivity, audio, and quality
*Fixed Gluttony Boss being unkillable
*Fixed Tank not spawning after Gluttony is hurt twice
*Added Note on how to defeat Gluttony in his level
**Note** Camera sensitivity and audio settings can be a little buggy, if they dont work try restarting the game.
ABOUT THE SLOTH CHAPTER: The next chapter releasing for my game is the Sloth chapter, 3 new levels, npcs to talk and interact with, cutscenes, optional bosses, mini bosses, and a new antagonist. Ive been hard at work to get it out and It should release sometime around or after October. I just started college so things have been a little stressful but I hope you guys can look forward to it.
Also dont forget to leave reviews, comments, screenshots, or anything I love to see or read what people do in my game.
Advanced Achievements and Gluttony Boss Fix
