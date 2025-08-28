 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19777776 Edited 29 August 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have added a Team Supporter's Club bundle for Yakutou Brothers, available for purchase now. As a reminder, 50% of all sales of Team, Talent, and Community bundles go to the contributor and 30% go to the prize pool of The International.

Additionally, over the last few days we have fixed the following issues:

  • Fixed buying Team Bundles without being able to participate in Fantasy & Predictions not granting the user sticker capsules

  • Fixed a couple spots in both Roshan pits where heroes could hide without being seen by others in the pit

  • Fixed client not showing correct armor reduction amount when reflecting Nasal Goo from a Bristleback with the Snot Rocket facet

  • Fixed Gyrocopter's Sidegunner attacks being blocked by an allied Mars' Arena of Blood

  • Fixed Invoker's Ice Floe not slowing enemies if they had previously been affected by Invoker's Ghost Walk with the shard upgrade

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
macOS Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Linux Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 313250 Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link