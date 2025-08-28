We have added a Team Supporter's Club bundle for Yakutou Brothers, available for purchase now. As a reminder, 50% of all sales of Team, Talent, and Community bundles go to the contributor and 30% go to the prize pool of The International.
Additionally, over the last few days we have fixed the following issues:
Fixed buying Team Bundles without being able to participate in Fantasy & Predictions not granting the user sticker capsules
Fixed a couple spots in both Roshan pits where heroes could hide without being seen by others in the pit
Fixed client not showing correct armor reduction amount when reflecting Nasal Goo from a Bristleback with the Snot Rocket facet
Fixed Gyrocopter's Sidegunner attacks being blocked by an allied Mars' Arena of Blood
Fixed Invoker's Ice Floe not slowing enemies if they had previously been affected by Invoker's Ghost Walk with the shard upgrade
Changed files in this update