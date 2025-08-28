Welcome to the SPEEDSHOT playtest! This playtest is simply to gauge feedback and solve issues with game design, gameplay, performance, etc. Most of the options and game-modes are disabled for this playtest.



New with 0.12:



-Added Level 13



Known Issues



-Rarely ramps wont launch you at high speeds

-ESC key doesn't work to unpause

-Discord, Steam, and Feedback buttons do not work

