28 August 2025 Build 19777773 Edited 29 August 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Welcome to the SPEEDSHOT playtest! This playtest is simply to gauge feedback and solve issues with game design, gameplay, performance, etc. Most of the options and game-modes are disabled for this playtest.

New with 0.12:

-Added Level 13

Known Issues

-Rarely ramps wont launch you at high speeds
-ESC key doesn't work to unpause
-Discord, Steam, and Feedback buttons do not work

