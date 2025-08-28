Bug Fixes:



- Artistry Follows your Camera now

- Cursed difficulty no longer makes miners cost the same as easy difficulty

- Curses now properly reset past rebirth 4 (i think)



Additions:



- Achievement for having more than 5 curses at a time through the previously mentioned bug! doesnt show up in the notebook unless you have it, and isnt a steam achievement, just kind of a show off thing!