Bug Fixes:
- Artistry Follows your Camera now
- Cursed difficulty no longer makes miners cost the same as easy difficulty
- Curses now properly reset past rebirth 4 (i think)
Additions:
- Achievement for having more than 5 curses at a time through the previously mentioned bug! doesnt show up in the notebook unless you have it, and isnt a steam achievement, just kind of a show off thing!
