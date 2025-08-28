 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19777531 Edited 29 August 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔸 Fixed a crash issue/infinite load users were hitting when entering combat from a Resistance Encounter.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1940341
macOS 64-bit Depot 1940342
Windows 64-bitDLC 2598510 Depot 2598510
macOS 64-bitDLC 2598510 Depot 2598511
Windows 64-bitDLC 3205310 Depot 3205310
macOS 64-bitDLC 3205310 Depot 3205311
Windows 64-bitDLC 3715610 Depot 3715610
macOS 64-bitDLC 3715610 Depot 3715611
