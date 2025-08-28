 Skip to content
Major 28 August 2025 Build 19777431 Edited 28 August 2025 – 22:46:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With three brand-new maps, the game just got even better:

  • 🏢 Deno Startup – a stylish business-themed map with a unique atmosphere.

  • 🏮 Hanami Square – a massive Asian-inspired map, already prepared for multiplayer (not playable with bots).

  • 🕯 Abandoned Corridor – a dark, abandoned hallway, perfect for small and intense battles.

That’s not all! The game is now fully available in German and Italian, with more languages coming soon.
We’ve also included tons of bug fixes for a smoother gameplay experience.

👉 Get ready – Update 0.1.6 takes the game to the next level!

