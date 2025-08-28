 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19777384 Edited 28 August 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

‘Harrowed World: What’s Past Is Portents’ base game has been updated to Patch V2.20.

 

Fixes, additions and improvements:

🩸 Updated UI in preparation for Story Pack DLC including Legends of the Legacies Images.

🩸 Updated ‘Harrowed World: Portents In Red’ image.

🩸 Replaced Discord server direct link with interest form in order to cut down on bots and inactive users.

🩸 Added Legends of Legacies unlock notifications for Issac’s Story (Story Pack DLC required).

🩸 Fixed error with Lexicon for Isaac's Story.

🩸 Adjusted position of text on load/save menu so it’s more readable.

🩸 Added orange highlight to selected page on load and save menus for clarity.

🩸 Shortened Setting Section Names.

🩸 Added direct link to Accessibility Menu on Settings and Quick Menus.

🩸 Added outline to menu text for clearer reading.

