‘Harrowed World: What’s Past Is Portents’ base game has been updated to Patch V2.20.
Fixes, additions and improvements:
🩸 Updated UI in preparation for Story Pack DLC including Legends of the Legacies Images.
🩸 Updated ‘Harrowed World: Portents In Red’ image.
🩸 Replaced Discord server direct link with interest form in order to cut down on bots and inactive users.
🩸 Added Legends of Legacies unlock notifications for Issac’s Story (Story Pack DLC required).
🩸 Fixed error with Lexicon for Isaac's Story.
🩸 Adjusted position of text on load/save menu so it’s more readable.
🩸 Added orange highlight to selected page on load and save menus for clarity.
🩸 Shortened Setting Section Names.
🩸 Added direct link to Accessibility Menu on Settings and Quick Menus.
🩸 Added outline to menu text for clearer reading.
Changed files in this update