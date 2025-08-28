OverviewAnother patch filled with UI and QOL updates. Still narrowing in on the final look for the game and hopefully getting the game's first trailer out.
Changes- Updated battle ability UI
- Added an outline to map icons when moused over
- Added a new mouse cursor
- Added attack title when mousing over enemy intent
- Added a lerping effect to played cards in battle
- Added a lerping effect whenever a card is gained
- Update the route selection screen with a new background that changes based on options presented
- Updated the background art for the map scene
- Updated the transition when the battlefield changes
- Added hazards that can be attacked when the battle transitions to the underground battlefield
- Updated the character selection screen
- Added a new starting node to act 1
- Added a home scene for the first node in act 1
