Overview Another patch filled with UI and QOL updates. Still narrowing in on the final look for the game and hopefully getting the game's first trailer out.



Changes - Updated battle ability UI

- Added an outline to map icons when moused over

- Added a new mouse cursor

- Added attack title when mousing over enemy intent

- Added a lerping effect to played cards in battle

- Added a lerping effect whenever a card is gained

- Update the route selection screen with a new background that changes based on options presented

- Updated the background art for the map scene

- Updated the transition when the battlefield changes

- Added hazards that can be attacked when the battle transitions to the underground battlefield

- Updated the character selection screen

- Added a new starting node to act 1

- Added a home scene for the first node in act 1