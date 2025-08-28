 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19777250
Update notes via Steam Community

Overview

Another patch filled with UI and QOL updates. Still narrowing in on the final look for the game and hopefully getting the game's first trailer out.

Changes

- Updated battle ability UI
- Added an outline to map icons when moused over
- Added a new mouse cursor
- Added attack title when mousing over enemy intent
- Added a lerping effect to played cards in battle
- Added a lerping effect whenever a card is gained
- Update the route selection screen with a new background that changes based on options presented
- Updated the background art for the map scene
- Updated the transition when the battlefield changes
- Added hazards that can be attacked when the battle transitions to the underground battlefield
- Updated the character selection screen
- Added a new starting node to act 1
- Added a home scene for the first node in act 1

Changed files in this update

