VIractal: World of Viractalia is a board game-style RPG where strategy and chance collide. Explore a randomly generated miniature world by rolling dice, forge your path through countless encounters, and engage in strategic deck-building battles with high replayability.

The adventure begins as you awaken in a mysterious room, stripped of your memories. With each roll of the dice, you’ll uncover handcrafted stages full of secrets and surprises.

Featured in Early Access: The Dragon’s Garden

This release introduces the “Dragon’s Garden” stage, set atop a vast mountain range where a colossal dragon slumbers.

Countless encounters and trials await—grow your characters, form bonds, and prepare for the ultimate showdown with the mighty dragon.

Beyond the board, the Game Room lets you collect figures from your journeys and unlock new pieces or cards using your rewards. Build and customize your own space as your adventures unfold.

Online play may also lead to unexpected rivalries and mind games with other players. Whether you venture alone or alongside friends, your adventure is yours to shape.

Experience a one-of-a-kind fusion of strategy, chance, and discovery—

VIractal: World of Viractalia is waiting for you!