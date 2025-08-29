This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🚧 Experimental Branch Update – Try at Your Own Risk!

Hello Cleaners!

We want to thank you for all the feedback after our last update. It has been incredibly valuable and helped us shape a set of adjustments and improvements that now need testing.

If everything works as intended, we plan to move this update to the main branch next week so everyone can enjoy the new features.

👇🏻 Jump in, try out the build, and let us know your thoughts on Discord or right here in the comments. We’ll be reading everything, and your feedback helps us keep polishing the game!

⚠️Please note that it may be unstable. Make sure to back up your save files before playing and proceed at your own risk⚠️

🔧 Key Improvements

Sponge is now consumable. You can buy extras, it has multiple stages, and it is available from the very start on the Workbench.

Added a new rare Container type: Barrel .

Added hotkey V to close the scanner.

Added original sounds for the Industrial Washing Machine.

🧽 Other Minor Changes

Minor adjustments to the Quests Generator system.

Updated sounds for the Foam Sprayer on the Workbench and the Detergent Canister for the Industrial Washing Machine.

Foam and Detergent for cleaning marks are now much more expensive.

Plus optimizations for the Workbench when handling large amounts of money.

Improved visuals and UX for the Industrial Washing Machine .

Added icons for Detergent Canisters .

Added new Coins icons.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed coins visuals .

Optimizations for performance when many Money Sorters are on screen.

Fixed cases where part of the money in the Washing Machine was not being washed.

Fixed burning issue with the Furnace .

Minor localization fixes in FR, RU, ES .

Fixed issue where Scanner and Phone could be open simultaneously.

Fixed minor money counter UI issue.

Fixed Travel Bag state when full of money.

Fixed multiple positioning issues with Detergent Canisters .

Fixed issue where empty containers displayed money and items.

Fixed incorrect color display for containers.

Various small UI fixes.

🔊 Known Issue

We’re aware of a sound bug with Detergent Canisters: if you pick one up while it’s playing its bubbling sound, the effect can get stuck and follow you around. Reloading your save will stop it. This won’t be fixed in today’s update, but a patch is planned.