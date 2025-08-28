 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19777038 Edited 28 August 2025 – 21:52:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A save function has been added.

In addition to the existing auto-save feature, you can now save your progress at three additional points of your choosing.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3352425
