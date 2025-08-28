Hello everyone!

As a small token of our gratitude, we’re excited to release a brand new free DLC — "Green Wings" ✈

This vibrant green little plane will accompany you on a brand-new journey through the skies.

Lightweight, agile, and leaving behind a unique green trail, it offers a flying experience like no other.

💚 Features:

A brand new plane: Green Wings

Distinctive green flame trail effect

Completely free, no extra requirements

Seamlessly integrated with the base game — ready to take off anytime

Take the controls of the Green Wings and carve your own unique path across the clouds!