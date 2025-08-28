 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™ Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 August 2025 Build 19776992 Edited 29 August 2025 – 11:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

As a small token of our gratitude, we’re excited to release a brand new free DLC — "Green Wings"

This vibrant green little plane will accompany you on a brand-new journey through the skies.
Lightweight, agile, and leaving behind a unique green trail, it offers a flying experience like no other.

💚 Features:

  • A brand new plane: Green Wings

  • Distinctive green flame trail effect

  • Completely free, no extra requirements

  • Seamlessly integrated with the base game — ready to take off anytime

Take the controls of the Green Wings and carve your own unique path across the clouds!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2597502
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link