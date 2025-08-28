 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19776945 Edited 28 August 2025 – 21:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed issue where scrolling with a mousewheel on the tech panels was super slow
- Fixed issue where objective related to using the Mass Drivers was not completing correctly
- Added mining station to the hotbar by default

