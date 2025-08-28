Patch 2.7

Final Four Bosses & More!



Final Four Bosses

Multiple players have mentioned concerns with the Final Four Bosses (Jaga, Gamesh, Claye and Lox). I have implemented the following changes to help alleviate those concerns...



HPs Reduced:

While I still want the fights to remain lengthy challenges, the length of these fights does seem to be a bit much and the lack of visual impact to the HP bar seemed to discourage some players. Their HP has been reduced as below...

-Jaga 50k -> 40k

-Gamesh 50k -> 35k

-Claye 70k -> 50k

-Lox 166k -> 100k

Bug Fixes:

-Removed a Buff that happened when Jaga and Lox used their Rage Timer skills. It was boosting their HP and that was not intended.

-Fixed an issue where Jaga and Lox both gained a PowerUp Animation prior to being able to use their final Rage skills. They should both now be in sync.

Balance and Manageability:

Status Ailments

-Blinding Light's chance of applying Blind has been reduced from 100% to 50%

-Lox's final Stage no longer uses Bio. Uses Magic Missile instead.

-The "Revenge" Counter-Attack rates of Bleed, Poison, and Silence have all been lowered from 100% to 33%.

-Corrupted Blade's rates of Blind, Silence, Bleed, and Poison have all been lowered from 100% to 25%.

-Void Sphere no longer adds Blind. The chance of Silence has been reduced from 50% to 33% and Mana Burn has been added at a 66% chance.

One Hit Kills

-Lokin's Blade and Final Breath insta-kill chances have been reduced from 30% chance to 16% chance.

Elemental Change

-During the Final Lox Battle his Elemental attunement changes in each phase. To help players identify this change I have added the following...

-Added dialogue where the heroes identify the shift and advise the player to try new tactics.

-Added an Ice Spell to the 2nd Phase of Lox, renamed Zero Blade to "Absolute Zero".

Other Changes

MP Restoration:

I found that players could often become MP Starved and struggle to regain it. To reduce this issue I am boosting the MP Restoration in the game.

-Defend now restores 33% (up from 25%)

-Ether now restores 50% (up from flat 50 MP)

-Faerie Flower now restores 100% (up from flat 100 MP)

-Blunt Weapons now restore 20% (up from 10%)

-Whips now restore 30% (up from 15%)



Icons:

-Added additional color fades on the Item Icons to help clarify their purposes.

-Swapped the Red Border on "Attack Items" with a dark grey. The red made it harder to identify the elements on the Scrolls and Bombs.



Gear:

Ribbon

-The gained Skill "Return" has been renamed "Life" to better identify its purpose.

-Added "Cleanse" to Ribbon as well.



Maps:

Skelvra Refuge

-Made a full pathway to the village to let players find it more easily.

Plains of Norrin

-Wandering Merchant now sells Ribbons, Bracers, and Grey Glove Relics.



Bug Fix:

-Fixed a bug that allowed Items to be targeted on Dead Heroes.