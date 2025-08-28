Rework of the goblins' animations inside the breeding room

Other species and lord will be next



Ability to drag your goblin in the private room around it



Added new corridors (horizontal and vertical)

These are purely for transporting characters from point A to B in a bit faster manner

They are not fully completed yet and only available in beta build

More will be added in the next update and extra functionality for bidirectional transportation for multiple characters



Stuck in space characters after box selection drag

Occasional auto save fail

Black screen at start



Hi guys!It's been a while, I hope you are doing well.I just wrapped things up with the new update for the Goblin Burrow.The new stuff:Thank you for reading :)