I just wrapped things up with the new update for the Goblin Burrow.
The new stuff:
- Rework of the goblins' animations inside the breeding room
Other species and lord will be next
- BJ and glory hole positions in the private room
Ability to drag your goblin in the private room around it
- Goblins now do their grunting during sexin their new aniamations
- Added new corridors (horizontal and vertical)
These are purely for transporting characters from point A to B in a bit faster manner
They are not fully completed yet and only available in beta build
More will be added in the next update and extra functionality for bidirectional transportation for multiple characters
- Possible fixes for:
Stuck in space characters after box selection drag
Occasional auto save fail
Black screen at start
