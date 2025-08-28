 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19776625 Edited 28 August 2025 – 21:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added custom 3D Objects import
  • Added custom 3D Bar import
  • Fixed the drag handle drifting problem
  • Added search in Level Editor
  • Added a feature that highlights latest edited or played level in Level Editor

