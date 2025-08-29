House Party Patch 1.4.2.13206 is here!



We know you're chomping at the bit for more Office Party info! It's coming soon! In the meantime, this is a small House Party update... This update consists of some improvements and bug fixes.



Rate Designs More Easily



Probably the coolest part of this update is the new ability to rate and report designs directly from the customizer page. You no longer have to browse designs and search for the downloaded design in question again, in order to be able to rate or report it!





External Browser Login



There's now an external browser login option for the custom stories browser and design sharing tools. This may not be an upgrade for everyone, but players using Crossover to play House Party on a Mac can't use the embedded login. We're hoping this might help them!





Story Updates Now Come with Game Patches



Another notable change is that stories are no longer downloaded from the Eek server on game start. They will be updated through small patches now. This is also not a huge change, but not having to download on every game start will help (technically all players, but especially) players with slower internet connections get back in the game quicker!



We fixed a few more bugs and you can see them all here:

https://housepartygame.com/release-notes





