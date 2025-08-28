With Update #28, it is Update Thursday again and this week we've got a quality-of-life focused update. With this update, we've added a new helpful filter to look at things in any market based on what specific Service and Service Level offers them, added 2 new tattoo options, added VFX to make Dumpshock and Bleeding out more obvious, added infoboxes to every dialog to make the speaker's name, type and faction clear, improved looting balance again, fixed active Trap display and fixed a bunch of smaller, rare bugs that might trip up a player.

Thanks for all the support and for playing, posting and sharing out game with others. If you are enjoying the pace of improvements, please be sure to leave a review.

Service and Level Filter

With Update #28, we've added filter that will be very helpful in finding the newest weapons, armor, items, cybernetics, programs and decks that you've unlocked by Contact Limit Breaks, storylines or Power Plays. The filter allows you to look at all of the Service and Levels (Street Guns 1 VS. Street Guns 2) and decide to only check what is available from a specific service.

This is really helpful in Cybernetics too as the offerings are spread across slots and it can help you get a feeling for what your latest new options are.

2 New Tattoo Options

Two new tattoo options have been added with Update #28 - roughly described as a horizontal stripe and a cheek cross. These are the first two new cosmetic options coming out of a new set that we are working wrapping up and finalizing. We're looking forward to sharing more hairstyles, accessories, cybernetics and scars.

Bleeding Out and Dumpshock VFX

While important status effects like Stun have always had a constant VFX to help warn they are there, two other very important effects have not - Bleeding Out and Dumpshock.

These constant VFX have now been added, making it much easier to spot a Bleeding Out merc or a Dumpshocked Hacker. Purple little whirly-gigs circle a Hacker for Dumpshock and a red bubbling warning of blood radiates from a Bleeding Out mercenary (in addition to their selector ring being red).

Dialog Speaker Boxes

There are a lot of mercs and Contacts flying around some times between stories, proc-gen mission offers and Legwork - whether or not they are recent arrives or old standards. Regardless, we've now added dialog speaker boxes to the bottom right and left of all dialog screens as a reminder of who is talking. For Contacts you can see their name, faction and position in the underworld. For mercs, you can see their name and classes.

Matrix: Active Trap Correction

For the Matrix in the last update, we improved the text around Traps but there was one set of active traps that were not handled properly. With this update, we now have covered the type of Trap that becomes active after triggering and continues to have on-going affects, like Diamonds.

Other Bugs!

We also fixed a host of other smaller bugs. Check the full release notes below for the extra small and rare things that were fixed. Thank you for your F10s! Every one helps improve the game.

v2.1.57 - #28: Neon Glow QoL - 8/28/2025

- Added Service Level filter for all market/cyberware lists (Street Weapons Lvl 1, Street Weapons Lvl 2, Rook Prototype Lvl 6, etc)

- Added 2 new tattoo options - horizontal stripe and cheek cross

- Added constant VFX to show whenever Hacker is suffering from Dumpshock debuff

- Added constant VFX to show whenever a merc is Bleeding Out

- Added infoboxes to bottom of all dialog to list character name, profession/type and faction

- Improved looting for higher level teams that were only turning up the same result repeatedly

- Fixed issues with Trap display in Matrix for Traps that have on-going effects (-10 AP, etc)

- Fixed bug with Cyberdeck screen always showing Programs 0/0 at the start

- Fixed rare bug in crafting and inventory when there might be one item in the list that you couldn't select for no reason

- Fixed bug that could cause a lock up in a multi-Overwatch scenario (Overwatch gunfight)

- Added better in game notifications when crafting of Items complete instantly

- Fixed bugs in HUD and Hover that might leave HP bar out of sync with real value

- Improved alert when minting a file set