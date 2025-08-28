 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19776477 Edited 28 August 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

oslo - i want endless mode
> now we have endless mode

Optimistic Lucio - its not fun if you give me all the solutions to the combinations from the start
> now you must discover it yourselves

keep using the feedback box guys its working

here are more stuff i seen you say:


wanting to restart the tutorial
> maybe

going to the main menu lets you get new stuff in shop
> not sure how i feel about it. its a singleplayer game, if thats how you make the most fun then go for it. might be patched so it wont be the optimal strategy tell me what you think.

wanting a description on how to unlock each deck
> its always by completing levels. does anyone else want this?

