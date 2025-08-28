Changes:oslo - i want endless mode
> now we have endless mode
Optimistic Lucio - its not fun if you give me all the solutions to the combinations from the start
> now you must discover it yourselves
keep using the feedback box guys its working
here are more stuff i seen you say:
wanting to restart the tutorial
> maybe
going to the main menu lets you get new stuff in shop
> not sure how i feel about it. its a singleplayer game, if thats how you make the most fun then go for it. might be patched so it wont be the optimal strategy tell me what you think.
wanting a description on how to unlock each deck
> its always by completing levels. does anyone else want this?
Changed files in this update