Changes: oslo - i want endless mode

> now we have endless mode



Optimistic Lucio - its not fun if you give me all the solutions to the combinations from the start

> now you must discover it yourselves



keep using the feedback box guys its working



here are more stuff i seen you say:

wanting to restart the tutorial

> maybe



going to the main menu lets you get new stuff in shop

> not sure how i feel about it. its a singleplayer game, if thats how you make the most fun then go for it. might be patched so it wont be the optimal strategy tell me what you think.



wanting a description on how to unlock each deck

> its always by completing levels. does anyone else want this?



