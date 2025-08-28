 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19776404 Edited 28 August 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update available (Windows only)

- Added an icon that appears during chases in the favela and removes the wanted level.
- Police Backup function is now separated as its own option in the settings (previously bundled with “+ aggressiveness”).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2408061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link