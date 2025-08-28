 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19776360 Edited 28 August 2025 – 20:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1, added loading screen
2, fixed floating lights
3, added spotlight on levers poster
4, fixed bug where flashlight turns off in maze
5, added hint for break boards puzzle
6, added tutorial for ladders
7, fixed first ladders
8, added 3d audio to child's voice at the end
9, added lights for direction
10, fixed where you can pull levers multiple times

