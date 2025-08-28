1, added loading screen
2, fixed floating lights
3, added spotlight on levers poster
4, fixed bug where flashlight turns off in maze
5, added hint for break boards puzzle
6, added tutorial for ladders
7, fixed first ladders
8, added 3d audio to child's voice at the end
9, added lights for direction
10, fixed where you can pull levers multiple times
