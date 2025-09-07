 Skip to content
7 September 2025 Build 19776185 Edited 7 September 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This new update for Elemental War 2 fixes some small issues we either found while working on Elemental War Clash or that got reported in the meantime.

The update will go live now on all platforms.


If you have suggestions, check out the feedback thread in the Steam discussions or our Discord.

Changelog

Fixes

  • fixed random exception building towers blocking game from working properly

  • fixed vibrating crystal when all elements already are unlocked

  • fixed preview range not matching range sometimes

  • fixed bug on swamp map

  • fixed several small issues


If you have questions, feedback or just want to talk with us, join our Discord​.

