This new update for Elemental War 2 fixes some small issues we either found while working on Elemental War Clash or that got reported in the meantime.

The update will go live now on all platforms.







If you have suggestions, check out the feedback thread in the Steam discussions or our Discord.



Changelog



Fixes

fixed random exception building towers blocking game from working properly

fixed vibrating crystal when all elements already are unlocked

fixed preview range not matching range sometimes

fixed bug on swamp map

fixed several small issues





If you have questions, feedback or just want to talk with us, join our Discord​.