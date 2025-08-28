Just wanted to update this Steam demo, it's been awhile and there have been a lot of changes/improvements i've added to the asset. Here are some of the main changes:
Gun Kick feature.
Added unique Kick patterns for all weapons.
Zombie Mode Gun Purchasables are now randomized.
Dual Render Scopes.
Improvements to Reticle Depth.
New Thermal Sight + Effect with heat signatures.
New Sensitivity Training category which allows adjustments to Magnification on the fly to compatible sight attachments
New gun preset for each gun including external assets to include new Thermal Sight attachment.
Slowed down default ADS Speed of TSR-9, UZ-X and MPK.
New reticles for ACOG and Thermal sights.
Fists weapon slot.
Revamped Empty Lot to test destruction.
Changed files in this update