Major 28 August 2025 Build 19776166 Edited 28 August 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just wanted to update this Steam demo, it's been awhile and there have been a lot of changes/improvements i've added to the asset. Here are some of the main changes:

  • Gun Kick feature.

  • Added unique Kick patterns for all weapons.

  • Zombie Mode Gun Purchasables are now randomized.

  • Dual Render Scopes.

  • Improvements to Reticle Depth.

  • New Thermal Sight + Effect with heat signatures.

  • New Sensitivity Training category which allows adjustments to Magnification on the fly to compatible sight attachments

  • New gun preset for each gun including external assets to include new Thermal Sight attachment.

  • Slowed down default ADS Speed of TSR-9, UZ-X and MPK.

  • New reticles for ACOG and Thermal sights.

  • Fists weapon slot.

  • Revamped Empty Lot to test destruction.

Windows 64-bit First Person Shooter Kit Showcase Depot Depot 1370572
