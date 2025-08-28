 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19776093 Edited 28 August 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.7.2 Patch Notes


• Card Attack Animations
• New Music
• Updated UI Elements
• Dialogue Window Enhancements
• Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

Card Attack Animations

- Number cards now visually "attack" Royals before disappearing from the screen.
This small visual detail adds a bit more flair and feedback to every strike!

New Music

- Additional Clemency Music tracks have been added to various Chapter 3 stages.
More variety, more atmosphere, more immersion.

Updated UI Elements

  • The Discard Button has been moved to the left side of the player’s hand.
  • It now only appears when a card is actively selected.
  • The button has also been changed to [color=red]red
    • [/color] for better visibility.
  • Sizes of various UI buttons have been increased to improve legibility.
  • Tooltips have been added to Menu UI elements for added clarity.


Dialogue Window Enhancements

- The dialogue box color has been updated to a darker blue tone.
- It can now be repositioned on the screen (dev-side feature for future tutorials).
- You must now click directly on the dialogue box to progress the message.
This change allows for better interaction with game elements like cards during tutorial sequences.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where X2/X3 cards could be used without a damage card selected — this also caused the next number card played to vanish incorrectly.
  • Save/Load system now keeps scores properly separated across different game modes.
  • Music volume settings are now preserved correctly between stages.
  • Fixed an issue where playing multiple X2/X3 cards caused only the first one to be destroyed, while the others remained selected — which could lead to negative score modifiers on the next play.

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3597541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link