Version 0.7.2 Patch Notes
• Card Attack Animations
• New Music
• Updated UI Elements
• Dialogue Window Enhancements
• Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements
Card Attack Animations- Number cards now visually "attack" Royals before disappearing from the screen.
This small visual detail adds a bit more flair and feedback to every strike!
New Music- Additional Clemency Music tracks have been added to various Chapter 3 stages.
More variety, more atmosphere, more immersion.
Updated UI Elements
- The Discard Button has been moved to the left side of the player’s hand.
- It now only appears when a card is actively selected.
- The button has also been changed to [color=red]red [/color] for better visibility.
- Sizes of various UI buttons have been increased to improve legibility.
- Tooltips have been added to Menu UI elements for added clarity.
Dialogue Window Enhancements- The dialogue box color has been updated to a darker blue tone.
- It can now be repositioned on the screen (dev-side feature for future tutorials).
- You must now click directly on the dialogue box to progress the message.
This change allows for better interaction with game elements like cards during tutorial sequences.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where X2/X3 cards could be used without a damage card selected — this also caused the next number card played to vanish incorrectly.
- Save/Load system now keeps scores properly separated across different game modes.
- Music volume settings are now preserved correctly between stages.
- Fixed an issue where playing multiple X2/X3 cards caused only the first one to be destroyed, while the others remained selected — which could lead to negative score modifiers on the next play.
Changed files in this update