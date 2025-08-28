Version 0.7.2 Patch Notes

Card Attack Animations

New Music

Updated UI Elements

The Discard Button has been moved to the left side of the player’s hand.



of the player’s hand. It now only appears when a card is actively selected.



The button has also been changed to [color=red]red

[/color] for better visibility.

Sizes of various UI buttons have been increased to improve legibility.



Tooltips have been added to Menu UI elements for added clarity.



Dialogue Window Enhancements

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where X2/X3 cards could be used without a damage card selected — this also caused the next number card played to vanish incorrectly.



Save/Load system now keeps scores properly separated across different game modes.



Music volume settings are now preserved correctly between stages.



Fixed an issue where playing multiple X2/X3 cards caused only the first one to be destroyed, while the others remained selected — which could lead to negative score modifiers on the next play.



- Number cards now visually "attack" Royals before disappearing from the screen.This small visual detail adds a bit more flair and feedback to every strike!- Additionaltracks have been added to various Chapter 3 stages.More variety, more atmosphere, more immersion.- The dialogue box color has been updated to a darker blue tone.- It can now be repositioned on the screen (dev-side feature for future tutorials).- You must nowto progress the message.This change allows for better interaction with game elements like cards during tutorial sequences.