I wasn't intending a third build this week, but I made a couple of errors that needed fixing pronto. So here we are.



Version-number-wise, I've also updated this to be 0.800, since that's more reflective of where the game is now. I've got five and a half major content sprints left before this will be ready for 1.0. There's a lot of content to come in those, but it's the last 20% or so of the full game, not the last 40%. There's already 100+ hours of content if you play the higher difficulties, or 60+ hours if you don't.



So if you noticed that shift, that's what that is about!

Details Hotfix 18 Changelog Bugfixes

Intelligence class 7 was mistakenly labeled as intelligence class 6 in the tooltips when you were gaining that. Network Tower Fixing: Fixed a regression in Update 29 that made it impossible to actually spawn network towers properly out of the prologue. This was a really dumb typo on my part. Thanks to everyone on their patience with me with this one.

Fixed a regression in Update 29 that made it impossible to actually spawn network towers properly out of the prologue. This was a really dumb typo on my part. Thanks to everyone on their patience with me with this one. Superspeed Perk: The Superspeed perk is no longer shown on bulk or worker units, as it has no function there and was purely misleading.



Full notes here.





