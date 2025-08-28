The demo doesn't include this update as it's only applied to the paid version.
Added support for the following languages:
Japanese.
Spanish.
Portuguese.
Chinese.
Russian.
It may not be perfect, as certain things might not be inserted perfectly, but I've been trying to get this game localized in new languages for a while. It's more so a better tool for importing was released recently that prevents unexpected crashes. Now it runs without any problems with importing, along with easier management of localization versions.
Changed files in this update