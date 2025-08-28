 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19776034 Edited 28 August 2025 – 20:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The demo doesn't include this update as it's only applied to the paid version.

Added support for the following languages:

  • Japanese.

  • Spanish.

  • Portuguese.

  • Chinese.

  • Russian.

It may not be perfect, as certain things might not be inserted perfectly, but I've been trying to get this game localized in new languages for a while. It's more so a better tool for importing was released recently that prevents unexpected crashes. Now it runs without any problems with importing, along with easier management of localization versions.

Changed files in this update

