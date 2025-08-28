 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19775921
Update notes via Steam Community

Good afternoon, monks!

We had some reports that some of you were experiencing an issue with the countdown timer starting. Fortunately, we were able to fix that quickly!

  • Fixed an issue where the countdown timer would not start upon starting a game round

  • Fixed an issue where players could get poisoned when entering the larder ☠️

As always, thank you so much for sending along your feedback and reports.

If you find anything else to report, be sure to let us know!



Back to the larder,


- Christa @ Strange Scaffold

Changed files in this update

