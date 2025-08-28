 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19775911 Edited 28 August 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi!

This is a small patch, but fixes some important things:

- Fixed issue with some doors that rotate weirdly
- Fixed issue with Quadbots moving after you destroyed their turrets

It alsos changes two nice things:
- Adjusted turret textures to match other robots color
- Adjusted run behavior. You should feel that running is more responsive now.


Let me know if you run into any issues!

Have fun

