Hi!
This is a small patch, but fixes some important things:
- Fixed issue with some doors that rotate weirdly
- Fixed issue with Quadbots moving after you destroyed their turrets
It alsos changes two nice things:
- Adjusted turret textures to match other robots color
- Adjusted run behavior. You should feel that running is more responsive now.
Let me know if you run into any issues!
Have fun
MIRO - 1.1.10
