28 August 2025 Build 19775904 Edited 28 August 2025 – 20:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

We just found another issue (thanks to @Makonde for reporting it on Discord) and have acted quickly to fix it.

It is a VERY specific case but very destructive. We are restoring Makonde's save file manually, so if this happened to you as well, please contact us over at support-hellclock@roguesnail.com or Discord so we can fix your save file.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the old "Return To Campaign" button would show up in Ascension under very specific circumstances. Clicking that button would convert your Ascension save file to Campaign permanently, basically erasing all of your Hell Level and Promises progression.



Cheers!
~The Hell Clock Team

