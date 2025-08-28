 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19775823 Edited 28 August 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi shopkeepers!

This is a small hotfix to resolve the issue where clients playing in another user's lobby are unable to unlock the 5-star shop achievements in multiplayer.

We are still hard at work on the next major update and are excited to bring it to you. However, we considered this issue important and wanted to address it promptly.

We've been sharing a few teasers of what's coming on our Discord in the #work-in-progress channel, so if you're interested in seeing a little more about what we're working on, consider joining.

Here is a teaser

Happy shopkeeping!

v0.14.9.78 Patch Notes

➡️ Changes

  • Clients should now properly unlock the 5-star shop achievements in multiplayer

🛠️ General Fixes

  • Fixed some code exceptions that could cause NPCs to stop moving until the game is restarted

  • Fixed various disconnect exceptions

