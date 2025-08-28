Hi shopkeepers!

This is a small hotfix to resolve the issue where clients playing in another user's lobby are unable to unlock the 5-star shop achievements in multiplayer.

We are still hard at work on the next major update and are excited to bring it to you. However, we considered this issue important and wanted to address it promptly.

We've been sharing a few teasers of what's coming on our Discord in the #work-in-progress channel, so if you're interested in seeing a little more about what we're working on, consider joining.

Here is a teaser

Happy shopkeeping!

v0.14.9.78 Patch Notes

➡️ Changes

Clients should now properly unlock the 5-star shop achievements in multiplayer



🛠️ General Fixes