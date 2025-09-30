Changelog 0.82s:

Continued Lisa's route

Shorter update, added an event the next day after the last client. Lisa and Wifey will talk to the PC about what had happened. Based on the PC's choices, Wifey may be more open to telling him what had happened on the Soft NTR route.

Adjusted the Soft NTR requirement for last event so it is no longer impossible to end the event.

Changelog 0.81s:

Continued Lisa's route

In this update, Wifey will be able to go on a new date. However, this one could potentially be dangerous. Her client is someone linked to the underworld, but they may provide a lot of rewards if the date goes well!

This is a particularly dangerous client. There are 2 options the player can use to opt out of this encounter. If Wifey has the right trait and influence points, she can decide to put herself in a dangerous situation.