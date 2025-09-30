 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong DOOM Eternal Destiny 2 Megabonk Hollow Knight Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 September 2025 Build 19775764 Edited 30 September 2025 – 16:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog 0.82s:

Continued Lisa's route

Shorter update, added an event the next day after the last client. Lisa and Wifey will talk to the PC about what had happened. Based on the PC's choices, Wifey may be more open to telling him what had happened on the Soft NTR route.

Adjusted the Soft NTR requirement for last event so it is no longer impossible to end the event.

Changelog 0.81s:

Continued Lisa's route

In this update, Wifey will be able to go on a new date. However, this one could potentially be dangerous. Her client is someone linked to the underworld, but they may provide a lot of rewards if the date goes well!

This is a particularly dangerous client. There are 2 options the player can use to opt out of this encounter. If Wifey has the right trait and influence points, she can decide to put herself in a dangerous situation.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2646201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link