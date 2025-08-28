 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19775545 Edited 28 August 2025 – 19:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Add a black outline around the selected cat

  • Add the name of the weapon in the codex

  • Add \[Requirement] on the cat info to better show it's the requirement to get the cat

  • Fix one path of lick that dealt too much damage

  • Add some new sentences at the start of the game

