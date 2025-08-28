 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19775477 Edited 28 August 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates & Fixes
- First round of XP adjustments applied across mobs and quests
- Speaker icon now displays when a player is talking
- Crafting stations should not longer have random voice files
- Combat dummies of various levels added near Tidehaven Skill Nexus

Quest fixes:
- Farmer Pete's boars now properly count toward quest objectives
- More farm boars added to tutorial area

Combat:
- Basic attacks such as arrows and melee swings should now do proper DPS at all times
- Dual wielding DPS rules now apply to dual wielding wands, and mix-matched weapon types
- Shields should no longer prevent melee skill usage

Dungeon & Mobs:
- Trogre warp issue resolved
- Mobs should no longer become stuck in the Trogre dungeon
- Trogre loot adjusted to drop 2–3 items

Changed files in this update

