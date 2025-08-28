Updates & Fixes
- First round of XP adjustments applied across mobs and quests
- Speaker icon now displays when a player is talking
- Crafting stations should not longer have random voice files
- Combat dummies of various levels added near Tidehaven Skill Nexus
Quest fixes:
- Farmer Pete's boars now properly count toward quest objectives
- More farm boars added to tutorial area
Combat:
- Basic attacks such as arrows and melee swings should now do proper DPS at all times
- Dual wielding DPS rules now apply to dual wielding wands, and mix-matched weapon types
- Shields should no longer prevent melee skill usage
Dungeon & Mobs:
- Trogre warp issue resolved
- Mobs should no longer become stuck in the Trogre dungeon
- Trogre loot adjusted to drop 2–3 items
Hotfix 0.4.5.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1154122
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update