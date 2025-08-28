Updates & Fixes

- First round of XP adjustments applied across mobs and quests

- Speaker icon now displays when a player is talking

- Crafting stations should not longer have random voice files

- Combat dummies of various levels added near Tidehaven Skill Nexus



Quest fixes:

- Farmer Pete's boars now properly count toward quest objectives

- More farm boars added to tutorial area



Combat:

- Basic attacks such as arrows and melee swings should now do proper DPS at all times

- Dual wielding DPS rules now apply to dual wielding wands, and mix-matched weapon types

- Shields should no longer prevent melee skill usage



Dungeon & Mobs:

- Trogre warp issue resolved

- Mobs should no longer become stuck in the Trogre dungeon

- Trogre loot adjusted to drop 2–3 items