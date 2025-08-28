Hello gamers!



Firstly thank you to everyone that contributed to the Map Discussion I posted a couple of days ago, means a lot to get so much good feedback and conversation about the game.



Secondly we took the feedback and this update will be a kind of "Test" for the 300 maps. We have decided to go for 100 maps, so we will have 100 maps joining the current map pool, this will bring it to about 180-200. We added 85 maps from 2022 and about 15 that I made over the last week or so.



Enjoy and let us know if there are any issues, due to these maps being very old there are a lot of things that personally I don't like to use in current maps. This also means that C-Store is prior rework so there is no entrance, this likely will make C-Store even more attacker sided Please let me know if you see any VERY attacker sided maps and I will blacklist them.



Along with this update, we’re adding a very special backpatch in memory of our dear community member, Peter/Toast God, who we recently lost. To honour him, the patch is a piece of toast — a small but heartfelt tribute to someone who will always be remembered with love here.



(Shoutout the wonderful Troy for making this commemorative backpatch)